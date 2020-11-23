Age 86 Passed away on November 18, 2020 in Silver Bay, Minnesota. Jim was born in Tower, Minnesota to Wayne and Lila (Hannula) Kultala on March 20, 1934. He married Jeanette Niemi; they were married 25 years and raised six children. He served as Military Police in the Army, stationed in Fort Sheridan, IL. In his early years, Jim drove truck for Erie Mining Company. For many years, Jim was a car salesman for metro area dealerships; later in life he pursued his real estate license and became a real estate agent. Jim loved to dance and explore; he was happiest on the dance floor and going for a long drive. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Lila Kultala, and step-father Robert White; his sisters Doris Carlon and Lucille Galbraith; his spouse Jeanette Niemi and their daughter Cheryl. Jim is survived by his children Jim Kultala (Michelle), Debra Kultala, Dawn Kultala, Diane Franklin, Denise Neisz (Hans), and Darci Tanberg (Tom) and nine grandchildren, Risto, Aili, Sophia, Ethan, Keely, Kelly, Dominique, Dylan and Maija. In lieu of having a memorial service at this time because of COVID-19, the family plans to hold a private, family service. If you wish to donate in his honor the family is suggesting that memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org
. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to long-time companion, Laverne Rehbein and to all of the amazing and caring physicians and staff at Silver Bay Veteran's Home.