Beloved son, brother, uncle, age 47, of St. Paul. Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by parents James William Ware, Sr. and Betty Jane Ware Hawkins. Survived by brother Anthony James Ware, Sr, (aka Tony) and nephew Anthony James Tolefree and great nephew Teddy James Tolefree. Service March 23, 2020 Olivet Baptist Church, 451 West Central Ave., St. Paul, 55103 12:00p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Arrangements with
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020