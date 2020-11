Age 82 Passed away on November 5, 2020 Jim was a longtime farmer in Cylon Township. With deep concern for family and friends at this time, a graveside service for immediate family members will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Cylon, Wisconsin. From his vantage point at the cemetery he can keep an eye on the land he farmed for over 60 years. Jim will be missed by his family and many other relatives and friends. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com