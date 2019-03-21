|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather On March 19 at the age of 82. Jim was born in St. Paul, October 27, 1936 to Rosemary and James E. Graduated from Cretin High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in Engineering. He was self employed and founded his passion Fischer Engineering, Inc in 1968. A successful consulting and structural engineering business for over 45 years. Most of those years based in his beloved St. Paul. He pursued his love of classic cars, hunting, fishing and DIY projects. Preceded in death by his dear and adored wife Gabriele and brother Jack. Survived by his children: Joseph (Jill) Fischer, Joanne (Scott) Stairs, James (Joanne) Fischer, Janine ( Rodney) Lossow; grandchildren: David, Christopher, Rachel, Sean, Laine, Jimmy, Malachi, Josiah, Elijah. "Take it Easy". Private Service.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019