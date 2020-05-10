James William Henry "Bill" MYERS
1935 - 2020
1935 - 2020 Cincinnati - James William Henry "Bill" Myers (84) died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4:08 am EDT at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, OH. His death brought a bittersweet end to a long and valiant fight for life following a stroke he suffered on Dec 26, 2019. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Marcelle (Bishop) Myers and many family members including seven grandchildren and four great-grand children. For access to his online memorial page contact his grand daughter, serenajroberts@gmail.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
