Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William KINDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William KINDER Obituary
Age 94, of Little Canada Passed from this life on November 16, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; 6 children: Margaret Kinder, Judy (Sam) Stone, Mary (Joe) Huss, Joseph (Kris) Kinder, Catherine (Noel) Wareham and William (Jill) Kinder; 9 grandchildren: Sean, Julia, Jim, Cate, Danielle, Ella, Emma, Nadina and Bobby. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Kalisch along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Dubuque, IA on November 2, 1925 and was dedicated to his family and to his faith. He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII and returned home to start his family. He loved to travel together with Diane. Jim will be remembered for his quick wit and his deep love for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Elizabeth; his brother, Wesley and sister, Elizabeth. Jim was a parishioner of St. John's the Evangelist of Little Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorials may be sent to Sharing and Caring Hands.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -