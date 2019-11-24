|
Age 94, of Little Canada Passed from this life on November 16, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; 6 children: Margaret Kinder, Judy (Sam) Stone, Mary (Joe) Huss, Joseph (Kris) Kinder, Catherine (Noel) Wareham and William (Jill) Kinder; 9 grandchildren: Sean, Julia, Jim, Cate, Danielle, Ella, Emma, Nadina and Bobby. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Kalisch along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Dubuque, IA on November 2, 1925 and was dedicated to his family and to his faith. He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII and returned home to start his family. He loved to travel together with Diane. Jim will be remembered for his quick wit and his deep love for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Elizabeth; his brother, Wesley and sister, Elizabeth. Jim was a parishioner of St. John's the Evangelist of Little Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorials may be sent to Sharing and Caring Hands.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019