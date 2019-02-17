Home

Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Age 87 of Roseville Passed away February 12, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; grandchild, Erin; sister, Jean Kolles. Survived by his wife, Kathy Ryan; children, Mike (Vickie), Bill, Mary (Brian) Miller and Peggy (Phil) Bonthius; Kathy's children, Greg Ryan, Susan Ryan, Patty (Bernie) Fashingbauer and Tom (Stacey) Ryan; grandchildren, Evan, Mikayla, Ryan, Cooper, Thomas, Brynn, Greyson, Finnian, Justin, Nick, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Brady, Trevor, Connor, Shelby, Jessica, Emily, Keegan, Anna, Megan, and great-grandson, Paul; siblings, Pat, Colleen Wilcox and Mary (Gary) Killmer. Proud Air Force veteran. Graduated from the Univ of MN. Retired after many years at 3M. Jim was an optimist. He enjoyed a good joke, loved singing, was a sports enthusiast and was an avid reader. Jim was proud of his family and his Irish heritage. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM (gathering begins at 10AM) Wednesday, February 20 at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
