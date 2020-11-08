This keen researcher, passionate proponent for justice, and whole-hearted lover of every part of creation, died on October 11, 2020, at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Jan was born Lois Mary in Minneapolis, MN, to Richard and Eleanor (Swick) Dalsin on July 21, 1937, and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1955. As a life-long learner Jan's educational path included a BA in English (1960) from the College of St. Catherine, an MA in Theology and Religious Education (1972) from the University of Seattle, and an M.Ed in Elementary Administration (1985) from the University of St. Thomas. Jan's vocational work included elementary teaching at St. Therese and Nativity School in St. Paul, St. Michael's School in Grand Forks, ND; principal at St. Mark's School in St. Paul; and Director of the Catholic Education Center for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Over the next 30 years Jan became an ardent ally for the rites and contributions of the indigenous peoples of the Americas, especially as they worked to protect the sacred sites at Ohéyawahe/Pilot Knob. Of this work Jan wrote, "I will continue to accompany, because to do so is not only my right, it is my obligation." Jan is preceded in death by her parents and is survived her sisters Monica (John) Stella and Teresa (Pat) Keefe; brothers Steve (Teresa), Dave (Kathy) and Mark (Linda) Dalsin; many nieces and nephews; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Social distancing, limited seating, and wearing masks required. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Jan, rest in love and peace. Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service 651-228-1006









