Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph's
West St. Paul, MN
Age 95 of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Preceded in death by Ralph Andler; sisters Martina Cortez and Mona Capiz, and brother Tony Franco. She is loved and will be deeply missed by her son, Chris (Paula) Juarez, and daughters, Carmen Reyes and Christine (Joel) Baumgartner. She leaves behind her beloved 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11 am at Church of St. Joseph's in West St. Paul. Luncheon to follow.
