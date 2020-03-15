|
Age 90, of Scandia, Minnesota Died, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Jane was a longtime educator at Scandia Elementary School where she taught third grade for over 27 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret (nee Cook) Plumb; husband, Roger; son, Karl; siblings, Charles Plumb, Barbara Moeckel. She is survived by her children, Paul, Joel, Christine, Heidi; grandchildren, Erica Martin, Megan Carney; great-grandson, Xavier King. No formal services will be held. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020