|
|
Age 88, of Minneapolis Grew up in St. Paul. Born October 2, 1931. Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Michael A. Kaju; sons, Michael, James, and Jeffrey; sister, Mary Kay Stevens; brother, Frank King; father, Frank King; mother, Mary O'Leary King. Survived by her loving children, Peg (Bob Leonard), Paul (Jane Peterson), Tom, Gina, Kathy, Joe, Patty (Joe) McDonald; grandchildren, Eddie and Bobby Leonard, Sarah and Claire Peterson, Shelley Kaju, Ali and Mark Kaju, Mary and Joe McDonald Jr. She left home at 19 and moved to California to live with her cousin Pat and friend Donna. Desiring travel, she joined the US Foreign Service and landed in Baghdad, Iraq where she met Mike, her husband of 28 years. They had ten children. She had an unwavering love for her family and for her Catholic faith, she is now flying over the rainbow in heaven. She cherished social events, her husband Mike's extraordinary cooking, dogs, music – especially Frank, Nat, Tony, and the Big Band Sound, Minnesota Twins, Golden Gophers, and Jeopardy! We will miss her bright spirit, zest for life, and wonderful sense of humor. Special thanks to the staff at Jones-Harrison, the Cedar Bay unit and Grace Hospice for their Compassionate care and to Chrystopher, her dear friend who was always by her side. Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to Jones-Harrison Residence, 3700 Cedar Lake Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55416. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis, MN 612.861.6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020