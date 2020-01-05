Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Jane Ann (Molkenbur) ROUSSIN


1946 - 2020
Jane Ann (Molkenbur) ROUSSIN Obituary
Loving Wife, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt In Jane's words, she commenced her early visit with her birth on September 1, 1946, entered her new heavenly home January 2, 2020 after succumbing to cancer. Her parents, Carl & Jessie Molkenbur, siblings Ted Molkenbur and Sylvia Sell precede in her passing. Shadowing her life with their enriching and individual presences. Jane is also preceded in death by her loving spouses, Guenther Goertz and Lloyd J. Roussin as well her heartbeat and beloved, Greg Nowaczewski. Also beloved friend John Newman. Surviving her are siblings Kerm Molkenbur, Elaine Hilderman, John (Patty) Molkenbur, along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A longtime employee of 3M, International operations, upon retiring from there, a new found talent in painting/arts provided Jane with much passion and happiness. She was very grateful for the dear friends she made through this medium, as well as the success she achieved in different galleries. The bolder and more colorful her brush took her,… the broader her smile. She looks forward to an even more exciting and thrilling gallery in heaven. Funeral services will be held at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake January 8, 2020 at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, luncheon to follow. With "Joy and Bliss" in her heart, she bids you "So long" for now, but most certainly with the faith and belief she cherishes, looks forward to greeting you in the beautiful hereafter... she'll be there in her finest.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
