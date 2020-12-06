1/
Jane Ann (Cook) THAMES
Died on November 25th, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by her beloved husband John (1981), her son-in-law Bill McBride (2014), great-grandson Luke Delaney (2019) and her parents Sallie (Boerner) and Leo Cook. Jane was graduated from St. Joseph's Academy (1939) and attended the (then) College of St. Catherine. She is survived by her ten remarkable children: Kathy, Joanie, John (Jan), Mary Pat (Ralph) Davini, Peggy (Nick) Rolfes, Janie (Chip) Delaney, Jeff (Wendy), Rob (Kathy), Betsy McBride and Jenny; her 37 fantastic grandchildren and 46 adorable great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Lumen Christi (family only), with streaming available December 11th at 11:00AM via Zoom. Meeting ID: 841 4452 9671. Password: Thames. You may also view a livestream of mass at https://lumenchristicc.online.church/. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Wingspan Life Resources (which operates 28 homes for developmentally disabled adults), Northern Voices (a school for deaf children) or Lumen Christi Catholic Community.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
