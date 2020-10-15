Age 73 Passed away on October 10. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 25, 1947 to George and Grace (Patterson) Balser. Jane spent her formative years in Dixon, Illinois. She completed nurses training at Saint Anthony Hospital, Rockford, Illinois, and obtained a bachelor's degree in social gerontology from Metropolitan State. Jane's passion was working with people with dementia and with their caregivers. She helped establish the Wilder Foundation's Adult Day Program for people with dementia and managed the program for 23 years. Jane loved being with family and friends and being Nana to her grandchildren. Jane's life was defined by caring about and for others. Jane is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Peter Balser. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth; children, Kathleen, Betsy, Andrew (Amy) and Jennifer; grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, and Oliver; sisters, Susan (James) Zell and Sarah (Cherol) Benjamin and brothers, Ted and Tom Balser. Due to COVID-19, a gathering to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date. Private services for family and closest friends will be held on Saturday October 17, at 2:00. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
