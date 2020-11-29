Age 65, of Inver Grove Heights Jane was a fabulous loving mother, sister, daughter, and wife. She died on November 19th, 2020 from cancer. She created many beautiful relationships. Born October 2nd, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Daniel and Betty Lukasik. Jane, a talented pharmacist for 40 years, demonstrated compassion for the patients she helped. Her career included work with patients at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Regina Hospital in Hastings and VA Hospitals in Minneapolis, San Diego, Reno, and Milwaukee. Jane graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison pharmacy school. A devoted mom, she loved her children Stefanie and Jon. It gave her great joy to see them finish college and start lives of their own, but she missed them dearly. She enjoyed her dog Suzy, the mountains, the cabin at the lake, and planning epic summer vacation adventures with her family, visiting a different National Park each summer. She faced life with a great energy and an attitude to help others. Jane had a huge heart and is remembered for her beautiful laugh and hard work, her gentle kindness, intelligence, and living her life with passion and joy. Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lukasik. She is survived by her children, Jon, and Stefanie; husband, Gary; father, Daniel Lukasik; sisters, Mary (Mark) Dodd, Geri (Nate) Wesley, Wendy (Ed) Bushman; brother, Greg (Lucy) Lukasik; nieces, nephews, and extended family. The grace that Jane showed us will continue to shine through family, friends, and all those that knew her. She was truly a wonderful woman. A private family service will be held at the Church of St. Peter in Mendota, MN. Service will be streamed on Zoom on Thursday, December 3rd, 11:00 AM CST. Zoom link at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/
obituary/Jane-Zielke In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Paul, where Jane organized Holy Angels volleyball team volunteer dinners for patients and families. 651-698-0796