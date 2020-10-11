1/1
Jane B. (Soucy) CURRAN
1936 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Algerie and Winifred Bausman Soucy and sisters, Mary Ann Soucy, Jeanne Sinclair and Suzanne Rhoda. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Marshall, Minnesota, the fourth of five sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Minnesota where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta, and received a Bachelor's degree from Mankato State University in 1959. A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ann Ray (Steven) and Jeanne Mack (Michael); grandchildren Patrick (Elianna) and Jacob Mack, Matthew, Peter and Catherine Ray; and great-grandchildren Jefferey MacDonald, Colton and Ansley Mack; by her sister, Betty Jo Olson of Berkeley, California; former husband, James R. Curran; and many nieces and nephews. Private services for the family in celebration of her life will be held at a future date. www.millerfuneralfridley.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
October 11, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
