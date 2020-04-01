Home

Resident of St. Paul Since 1977 Died peacefully at the NC Little Hospice on March 21, 2020. Afflicted by fronto temporal dementia diagnosed in 2004, Jane who retired from the St. Paul School System as a nurse in 2006, had been in the Allina Home Hospice program since the spring of 2016. Jane, the only child of Evelyn (Nee Hanson) (3-17-1909 – 12-28-04) of Albert Lee, MN and Miles Ward Burleson (9-7-1910 – 1-1-90) of Johnson City, TN, was born on 12-13-47 in Evanston, IL. She grew up in Darien, CT and moved to St. Paul in 1977. She raised three children - Colin Glenn Mackenzie (Gustin Richard, 5-19-10); Abigail Ward Kerl (Aurora Thomas, 2-4-13, Lucia Bell, 12-21-15, Hugo Mackenzie, 7-24-18) and Rebecca Brooke Ward (Owen Blaise, 10-16-18). She worked at the Red Balloon Book Shop from 1995 -1999. She will be cremated. Jane is survived by her spouse of 42 years (Thomas), children (Colin, Abigail (Ben) and Rebecca (Sam)) and grandchildren (Gus, Aurora, Lucia, Hugo and Owen). No service is planned. In lieu of flowers please support NC Little Hospice at 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
