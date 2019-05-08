|
Age 91 of Oak Meadows Senior Living, Oakdale, MN With her children by her side, Jane passed into the hands of our heavenly father on May 3, 2019. Born November 21, 1927 in Burlington, Iowa. Jane married Ken Berquist on June 5, 1948. They had 2 children, Michael and Mary. Ken passed away on October 3, 1965. Jane remarried in 1986 to Lou Sebeczek who passed away in 2007. Jane then married Bob Clappier in 2009 who passed away in 2013. After Ken passed away, Jane was employed at Burlington Northern in Chicago and then was transferred to the St. Paul office. During her 25 years with the railroad, Jane was actively involved with the National Railway Business Women, which she had many roles including National President. Jane was also very active at her church, Guardian Angels, helping in many capacities including Women's Club. Jane was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, friend and caregiver. Always there to help anyone in need. To say kind words to lift you up and always put herself last. She will be greatly missed by her children, Michael (Colleen) Berquist, Mary (Bob) Esch, her grandchildren, Elaine (Scott) Habiger, Erin (Eric) Dennison, Nikolas Esch and Ashleigh, her great grandchildren, Joshua, Eli, Emily and Elle. Her sister Ann and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks go out to Oak Meadows Senior Living for the outstanding care they gave to Jane. And to Health Partners Hospice support team who cared for Jane and her family at a difficult time. Funeral mass Thursday, May 9, 11AM, Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St., No., Oakdale, MN. Visiting one hour prior to mass. A private family interment will take place in Burlington, Iowa, where Jane will be laid to rest beside her husband Ken. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Oak Meadows.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019