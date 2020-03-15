|
Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away on 3/12/20. Preceded by husband, James; sons, Patrick and Joseph. Survived by children Jim (Paula), Katelyn Mariah, Dennis, and Melanie (Mark) Countryman; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM on Tues. 3/17 at Nativity of Our Lord, 1900 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, with Visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Nativity Scholarship Fund or Our Lady of Good Counsel Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020