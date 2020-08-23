1/1
Jane Darlene WALSH
1944 - 2020
Passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jane is survived by her husband Mike Walsh of Mora; her daughters, Colleen (Paul) Matschi and Mary (Brett) Wahl; grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Chase, Sarah and Allison; her sisters, Beverly Johnson and Mary Lou Johnson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear life friends. Jane was born June 15, 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Henning and Helen (Trana) Holland. She graduated from Fridley High School in 1963. Jane married Mike Walsh and moved to River Falls, Wisconsin, where she joyfully raised her daughters. God sent us our beautiful Janie! Sweet, unassuming, smart and quiet on-the-outside; but He gave her a fierce inner strength to endure this Earth. God sent Janie here with the mission and passion to love her daughters, grandkids and Mike. She held that strongly in her heart. She gifted us with the joy and love that shined from her eyes and laughter. She taught us to be strong enough to let go of the unnecessary, stay silly, giggle, and dance and keep offering grace. She brought us all together. You worked your magic, Mama. We love you! Jane is at peace in the arms of Jesus and her mamas; Helen and Hildegard. They greeted her in heaven with so many who loved her and they are now laughing and dancing together. They are her angels and she is ours. She will forever watch over us as we hold her in our hearts forever. Hey Mama, don't worry, we're loving your kitties for you, especially Tommy. In keeping with Jane's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. www.aifuneralhome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akkerman-Ingebrand
825 S. Union St.,
Mora, MN 55051
320-679-1933
