Age 73, of Hastings Born April 25, 1947 & Died July 10, 2020 of Colon Cancer Jane was a 46 year employee of the Hastings Star Gazette and was very involved within the community. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Edgar & Eleanor Lightbourn. Survived by twin brother, John (Linda) Lightbourn; sisters, Betsy (Lynn) Vrieze & Patricia (Bruce) Perrizo; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews & other relatives & friends. Private family graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
651-437-9419