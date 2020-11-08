Age 71, of Minneapolis Passed away suddenly October 30, 2020 Born May 6, 1949 to Carol and Ethel Trosdahl. She graduated from Stillwater High School Class of 1967, attended University of Wisconsin, River Falls and University of Minnesota and retired from the Metropolitan Council. Jane was a longtime volunteer at the Walker Art Center and the Ramsey County Historical Society and was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi and Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul. Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Eric Trosdahl and brother-in-law, Larry Loyer, both of Stillwater. Service Thursday, November 12, 2020, 6:00 P.M. at the following link. https://zoom.us/j/99474477531?pwd=dDZpN1hkN29EZXQzYnQvTnl1WktEZz09
Meeting ID: 994 7447 7531 Passcode: 293945. Memorials preferred to the Ramsey County Historical Society, the Walker Art Center, or donor's choice. 651-439-5511