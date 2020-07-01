Of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully after a five year courageous battle with cancer on June 27, 2020, at the age of 69, with her devoted sister by her side. Jane was born in Estherville, Iowa to Leo & Olga Sevold. She grew up in Maple Hill and graduated from Armstrong High School. She worked for Golden Sun Feeds for 16 years before moving to the Twin Cities where she was employed by Cenex/CHS for 30 years until her retirement. Jane had a passion for anything IOWA. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and special times with friends and family. Jane is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Olga (Bartleson) Sevold. Jane is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Ron Sampson. She was a treasured aunt to her 3 nieces, Christy (Mike) Mergen, Angie (Seth) Siegle Pugh, Nikki (Jeremy) Nelsen and adored by her 6 great-nieces & nephew, Mackenzie, Dani, Michaela Mergen, Luke Siegle, Christina and Marisa Nelsen. A private burial at Swan Lake Cemetery will take place later this year. Memorials may be given to the Waldorf Scholarship Fund. Please note, "The Bartleson Endowment Fund" in memo section and send to: Waldorf University, 106 S. 6th St., Forest City, IA 50436.









