Jane Haugh RINGEISEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 68 Passed away at her home in Manitowish Waters, WI on May 28th. She was receiving in home hospice care after a long battle with a chronic lung condition. Jane was passionate about animals and had many pets through the years. She deeply loved her family and friends and kept us laughing with her clever wit. Her favorite place to be was at her home on the lake. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Jane Haugh, brother Robert J. Haugh Jr., niece Lisa McFarland, and step son Robert M. Ringeisen. She is survived by her husband Don; her brother Bill (Ann) Haugh, nephews Bob and Joe Haugh, sister Nancy (Brad) Fowler, nephews Nick and Jack Fowler, step daughter Debra (Andrew) Cahn and grandchildren Shannon and Robert Gray. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials to Vilas County Animal Shelter. www.nimsgernfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved