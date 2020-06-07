Age 68 Passed away at her home in Manitowish Waters, WI on May 28th. She was receiving in home hospice care after a long battle with a chronic lung condition. Jane was passionate about animals and had many pets through the years. She deeply loved her family and friends and kept us laughing with her clever wit. Her favorite place to be was at her home on the lake. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Jane Haugh, brother Robert J. Haugh Jr., niece Lisa McFarland, and step son Robert M. Ringeisen. She is survived by her husband Don; her brother Bill (Ann) Haugh, nephews Bob and Joe Haugh, sister Nancy (Brad) Fowler, nephews Nick and Jack Fowler, step daughter Debra (Andrew) Cahn and grandchildren Shannon and Robert Gray. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials to Vilas County Animal Shelter. www.nimsgernfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.