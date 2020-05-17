Jane HAWTHORNE
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Ggrandmother and Friend to Many Born Oct. 20, 1922 in Dickinson, ND. Died peacefully at home at age 97 in Mahtomedi, MN on May 10, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Jane was the matriarch of the extended Hawthorne family. She enjoyed the many years spent wintering at Mesa Village in Mesa, AZ and her time with her immediate and extended families. For the last thirteen years, Jane lived at Briarcliffe Manor in Mahtomedi, MN. She loved her apartment and the many friends she made while living there. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers, husband, Franklin and son, Paul. Survived by children Pamela Nelson (Jack Sullivan), Denise Thorson (Thomas), Brent (Tracey), Gregory (Jill), Douglas )Sheri), Patricia Pratt (Jeffrey), Jeffrey (Mary); 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grand children and one great-great grandchild. Given current circumstances, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Judes of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahtomedi, MN and interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
