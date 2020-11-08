1/
Jane HEDBERG
Age 95 of Roseville Passed away November 4, 2020 Preceded in death by adoptive parents Oscar/Nannie Victorson; birth parents John/Freda Johnson; sisters Violet and Sally, and brother Wally. Survived by her husband of 70+ years, Perry; children, John (Michele), Wendy, Peter (Diane) and Kerstin Leonard (Mark); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Victorson. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, November 9th at 11 AM. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community of Nations Church. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
