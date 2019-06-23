|
Age 59, died on May 11, 2019 at her home near Lake Havasu City, AZ. She grew up in Arden Hills, MN and was a graduate of Mounds View High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamline University and furthered her studies of art in France. In addition to being a very talented artist, Jane was passionate about making the world a better place for everyone, spreading love and peace to those around her. Preceded in death by her father, Dr. Bert Woolfrey, Jane is survived by her husband, Ray Lee, her mother, Dona Woolfrey, brothers, Scott (Debra), John (Liz Swenson) and Jim, sisters, Ann (Bob Harrington) and Patty (Mike Flatten) and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019