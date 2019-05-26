|
|
Age 72, of Maplewood Passed away May 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Lorraine Janisch. Survived by husband, George; children, Mike (Karen), Mary (Chris) Pruden, Mark (Melissa), 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Kathy) Janisch of Texas, and Joni (David) Warkentin of Winnipeg. Memorial service 6PM Monday, May 27th (visitation 4-6PM) at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S. Hudson, WI. Memorials preferred. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019