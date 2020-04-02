|
Age 74, of St. Croix Falls, WI Died March 21st, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Jane is survived by her husband of 54 years, Percy Hyland. They were married October 30, 1965 in St. Paul, MN. Jane graduated from nursing school in 1965 and spent 46 years as a compassionate, caring LPN to all. Jane was born April 8th, 1945 in St. Paul, MN and was the only surviving identical triplet to Helen & Don Strobel. Not only was she an identical triplet, but she was born 2 months premature at 1.8lbs and defied all odds to survive. Jane was preceded in death by grandparents Orazio and Teresa Barone, mother Helen Strobel, brother Bruce Strobel. She is survived by sister Terri Strobel. In her free time Jane loved to bake, cook, fish, hunt, camp, listen to the birds, and take time to "smell the roses" in nature, especially with her grandchildren. She was very passionate about watching her grandchildren's sporting events. You could always hear her screaming "GO 'D'" at football games. In the last year of her life she made it a goal to see one last college football game of her grandson's, one last college volleyball match of her granddaughter's and one last college track meet of her granddaughter's. She travelled to three different states to accomplish it, and her only regret was that she wouldn't be able to see more. She loved watching her grandchildren's sports and her beloved Minnesota Vikings. Her legacy will live on through her four children, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild: John of Osceola, WI, Mike (fiancé Andrea) of St. Croix Falls, WI, Bridget (ED), Chris Hyland, Ashton, Sophia, and Peyton Jorgensen of Wyoming, MN, Mary (David), Justin, Victoria, and JD Czech of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Great Grandson Aydin Hanson (Dani Teeporten) No services will be held. Jane had a celebration of her life party in October 2019. In lieu of flowers donations and cards may be sent to Percy Hyland at 2197 140th Ave., St. Croix Falls, WI 54024.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2020