Age 90 Formerly of Minneapolis, recently of Roseville, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020. Jane is preceded in death by husbands Larry Rynchek and Norman McDonald, parents Harry and Anna Medin and son, Kevin Rynchek. She will be missed and forever remembered by Julie (Pat) Maranda, Scott (Mary) Rynchek, Debra Rynchek, grandchildren, Melissa and Jeffrey Maranda, Tracy and Michael Rynchek, Aaron and Ashley Oberg, Stepson Michael (Cheryl) McDonald. Memorial Service to be held September 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave South, Minneapolis. Family & Friends are welcome to attend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store