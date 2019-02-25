|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, teacher and Friend Born October 7th, 1939. Died February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. Sheahan, Frances Riling Sheahan, and her brothers, Rob, John, and Mike, and sister Molly. Survived by her 4 children: Molly DeGidio (Tony); Pat , Jr. (Kelley Malone); Peggy Cummings (Dan); Dan (Ginnie Hanrahan) and 11 grandchildren: Mike (Thomas Poulos), Dan, Rob, Allison (Rob Tunheim), Pat, III, Kayte, Tommy, Shannon, Sheahan, Molly, and Henry; and great granddaughter Lucy and former husband Patrick H. O'Neill, Sr. Jane moved from Minneapolis to Memphis, Tennessee when she was 10 years old, and graduated from St. Agnes Academy, and then attended Lorretta Heights College in Denver, CO. She graduated with a degree in elementary education. She was engaged in 1961 and moved to St. Paul where she has lived for the last 58 years. She lived on Highland Parkway for 34 years, and became a member of St. Leo's/Lumen Christi, Nativity and Assumption Parishes. Jane was active in many community and volunteer activities including St. Paul Winter Carnival, Junior League of St. Paul, The League of Catholic Women, the Magnolia Club, and the Thursday Club. She was President of the Mother's Club at St. Thomas Academy, and was a committee co-chair of the MN. Special Olympics, a member of the Lawyers Wives of Ramsey County, and their investment club, and had fun in the "javelinas", the "brown baggers", and "ladies of the lake." After raising her kids, she returned to teaching and recently was a senior care-giver. Jane loved to travel, was an avid golfer at Highland National and Town and Country Club, and enjoyed spending time on the Whitefish Chain. She was a great cheerleader for all sports played by her grandkids. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage, and looked forward to marching in the Annual St. Patrick's Day parade each year. Jane was the heart and soul of our family, and her laughter and love of life will be missed by many many friends, and extended family. She had a strong catholic faith all her life, and she is now with God. The family would like to thank Regions Hospital and in particular Dr. McIver and Dr. Brogan and the entire nursing staff at SICU unit at Regions 3rd floor for their compassion and loving care of Jane. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 28 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 Seventh Street West, St. Paul MN, 55102. A wake will be held Wednesday 4-8 at O'Halloran and Murphy at 575 So. Snelling Avenue St. Paul, MN. 55116. Private Interment at a later date. Please make donations to: Convent of Visitation High School, St. Thomas Academy, Cretin-Derham Hall.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019