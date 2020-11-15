(nee Wirtz) Age 70, of St. Paul Passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020. Preceded in death by twin Joan, who she missed every day; brothers Frank, George, Paul & David and parents Ernest & Ida. Survived by husband of 50 years, Jim; daughters Louise (Tim) and Linda (Jeff); granddaughter Devon; great grand puppy Cujo; siblings Betty, Larry, Rosemary, Diane, Maryann, Theresa, Ernie, Steven, Louise and Michael; many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 17th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Jane was the most thoughtful & considerate person and nothing made her happier than putting a smile on someone else's face. Her happiness & positive outlook on life will be missed by all who knew her.