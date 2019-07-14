Home

More Obituaries for Jane BULLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Thomas (Dunn) BULLOCK

Jane Thomas (Dunn) BULLOCK Obituary
Passed away 7/5/19 Resident of Brooklyn Park & Plymouth, MN. Survived by husband, Ellis, married over 50 yrs; daughter, Courtney; son-in-law, Tafadzwa; grandsons, Lauden & Munesu; extended family in KY & GA; and dear friends. Jane was a retired educator who taught for over 30 yrs at Crestview Elementary School in the Osseo School District. She was a member of The Girl Friends, Inc.; Archousa of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity/Omicron; Boule; and The Forty Club. Honor of Life on 7/20/19, 4pm at Estes Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 14 to July 19, 2019
