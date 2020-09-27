Age 63 of Woodbury Passed away September 22, 2020 Janell was born in Minneapolis and enjoyed growing up in Alexandria. She was an alumni of Concordia -Moorhead, and had a successful career at Blue Cross Blue Shield and on her own as an independent insurance agent. She was also a substitute teacher, and taught ESL classes in Washington County. Janell is survived by her daughter, Janaé (Natalie); sister, Jilene; parents, Minton and Diane; entrusted partner, Tom; and other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held September 29th, 2:30pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Dr., Woodbury, MN. 651-702-0301