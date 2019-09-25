|
Age 54 Passed away September 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Emory and Gail; sister-in-law, Michele. Janelle is survived by her siblings, Jim, Jeaninne (Ade) Osho, Jay (Michelle); stepmother, Carol; stepsister, Michelle ( Michael) Malone and stepbrother, Brian Hilden ; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Funeral Service 11AM on Friday, September 27 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019