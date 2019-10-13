Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Janelle N. PETERSON


1991 - 2019
Age 28 of Stacy (Linwood) Born February 15, 1991. Passed away February 27, 2019 after a very brave battle with cancer. Janelle will always be alive in our hearts. Beloved daughter of Bruce and Nancy Peterson. Preceded in death by her father, Bruce. Janelle is survived by her mother, Nancy; aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Forest Lake graduating class of 2009. She loved hiking and being outdoors, scary movies and anime, trips to the North Shore and Lake Vermilion, and hanging out with family, friends and her beloved cat Skylar. Her bright smile, big heart and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Janelle will never be forgotten and will always and forever be loved. A Celebration of her Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 26th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Special thanks to Allina Hospice & Palliative Care. 651-464-4422 www.RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
