Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
4000 Linden Street
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
4000 Linden Street
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet BELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet "Bunny" BELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet "Bunny" BELLO Obituary
Age 85, of Willernie Formerly of San Diego, CA Passed away January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Holly Digenan. She will be sadly missed by children, Jackie, Randy (Chris), James, Garry and Jesse; 4 grand children; other relatives and friends. Service Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -