Age 85, of Willernie Formerly of San Diego, CA Passed away January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Holly Digenan. She will be sadly missed by children, Jackie, Randy (Chris), James, Garry and Jesse; 4 grand children; other relatives and friends. Service Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020