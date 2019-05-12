|
|
Age 88, of West St. Paul Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed away peacefully May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband William Bork. Survived by children, Patrick, Timothy, Daniel, Michael, Mary; 15 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Visitation and Funeral Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 789 17th Ave N. South St Paul, MN 55075. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 AM and the funeral is at 10:30 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019