Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Path of Grace UMC
759 E County Rd. B
Maplewood, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Path of Grace UMC
Janet C. (MELIN) EGERSDORF

Janet C. (MELIN) EGERSDORF Obituary
Passed away Nov. 18, 2019 at age 85. Lifelong Resident of St. Paul's Eastside. Preceded in death by sister, Marlys Lopez. Survived by children, Steven Egersdorf (Laura), Diane Van Beck (Ervin), and Richard Egersdorf (Bridget); grandchildren, Jacob Egersdorf, Cassandra McCloud (Travis), Joseph Neisius (Julie), Leah Egersdorf (Willie), and Marissa Eubank; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Tyson, Henry, and Kevin; brother-in-law, Tom Lopez; and many nieces & nephews. Visitation at 10AM followed by the Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at Path of Grace UMC, 759 E County Rd. B, Maplewood. Private Interment at Forest Lawn.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
