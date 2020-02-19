|
Age 89 Passed away in her sleep on February 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Del G. Conroy. Del and Janet were loving parents to 10 children, 24 grand children and 19 great-grandchildren. A talented vocalist, she sang with St. Paul Civic Opera, St. Luke's Catholic Church Choir, Twin Cities Catholic Chorale and Merry Melody Makers. After working for the US Postal Service for 24 years, she retired in 1990. Generous with her time, Janet volunteered with MN State Services for the Blind, Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Joseph's Hospital, and as an election official. She was active with the St. Paul Winter Carnival, serving as Senior Royalty Queen in 2001. She was a member of St. Luke's Parish, now St. Thomas More, for 65 years. Janet's family and many friends will dearly miss her. Burial Mass 10:00 AM Friday, February 21 St. Thomas More Church, 1079 Summit Ave. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. An additional visitation will be held at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul 4-6 PM Wednesday, February 19, followed by a sharing of memory service at 6 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020