Janet Estelle (Gerdin) SNELSON
Age 88, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of Spooner, WI & Minneapolis Passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jesse; and son Kenneth. Survived by her children Kristine Godbey, Robert Snelson, Michael Snelson, Todd Snelson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined when gatherings are allowed. Memorials preferred to the National Audubon Society.




Published in Pioneer Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
