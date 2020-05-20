Age 88, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of Spooner, WI & Minneapolis Passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jesse; and son Kenneth. Survived by her children Kristine Godbey, Robert Snelson, Michael Snelson, Todd Snelson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined when gatherings are allowed. Memorials preferred to the National Audubon Society.









