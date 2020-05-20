Age 88, of Oak Park Heights Formerly of Spooner, WI & Minneapolis Passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jesse; and son Kenneth. Survived by her children Kristine Godbey, Robert Snelson, Michael Snelson, Todd Snelson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined when gatherings are allowed. Memorials preferred to the National Audubon Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020.