Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
6133 15th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Janet F. (Tschida) ROGALLA

Age 87, of Maplewood MN Died peacefully on February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Lawrence and Florence, brothers Harold, Eraine and Lawrence Jr. and nephews Perry and Jesse. Janet is survived by her brother Tim (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM Wednesday February 19th at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN. Visitation at 10. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Holdingford, MN, Thursday, Feb. 20th. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.Wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2020
