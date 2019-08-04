|
Age 90 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Jeffrey; brothers, Paul B. Greig, Jr. and Douglas Greig. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Tim) McLevish, Lisa (Tom) Morris and Molly Maxson; sister, Mary Jean Custer; 6 grand children; and 7 great-grandchildren. Janet was born in St. Paul to Paul and Berenice (Habighorst) Greig. She received her B.S. degree in Primary Education from the University of Minnesota. Janet was President of the Thursday Club, Treasurer of the St. Paul SW Area District Council, served in several capacities in the Junior League, and was Vice President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, to name just a few of her many contributions to the community. She will be remembered for her jokes, jigsaw puzzles, and loving and caring devotion to her family. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10:30am to 11:30am at Eagle Point, 1830 Eagle Ridge Dr., Mendota Heights, MN 55118. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am. Special thanks to all those who lovingly cared for our mother. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019