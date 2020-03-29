|
Age 87 of Northfield Died March 26, 2020. 1951 Humboldt HS graduate. Preceded in death by husband Rev. George Gutzmann. Survived by children David (Lynn) of Fossil, OR, Dawna of Chicago, Jon (Lori) of Fond Du Lac, WI, Mary (Jeff) Freiermuth of Nfld, Linda Schlieckau of Reedsburg, WI, Duane Peterson of Faribault; 13 grand & 11 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Nfld at a later date. Memorials preferred to Lutheran World Relief and . www.northfieldfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020