Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Irene Iverson and daughter, Cynthia Keim. . Survived by son, Michael Hanson; sister, Eileen Torrence; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and countless friends. Described by those who knew her as joyful, fun-loving, comical and friendly, her endless optimism in life provided the perfect palette for a beautiful and full 83 years. She found great joy in physical activity including tennis, biking, walking and roller-blading. A lover of the arts, she enjoyed symphony concerts, opera, theater, novels, movies and playing games. She was a member of the Torrey Pines Ski Club and the Tennis Exchange in San Diego. She enjoyed Happy Hours and organized them monthly for the ski club for 17 years during which time she was deemed, "Happy Hour Queen". A Minnesota native, she lived the last half of her life in San Diego, CA where she loved the beaches and sunny weather. A Celebration of Life event will be held on 9/14 from 11AM-3PM at the Yacht Club on White Bear Lake. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the on their website to further their research on this important illness. Please contact Mueller Memorial for Tribute Donation information.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019