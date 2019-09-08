Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet HANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Helen HANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Helen HANSON Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Irene Iverson and daughter, Cynthia Keim. . Survived by son, Michael Hanson; sister, Eileen Torrence; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and countless friends. Described by those who knew her as joyful, fun-loving, comical and friendly, her endless optimism in life provided the perfect palette for a beautiful and full 83 years. She found great joy in physical activity including tennis, biking, walking and roller-blading. A lover of the arts, she enjoyed symphony concerts, opera, theater, novels, movies and playing games. She was a member of the Torrey Pines Ski Club and the Tennis Exchange in San Diego. She enjoyed Happy Hours and organized them monthly for the ski club for 17 years during which time she was deemed, "Happy Hour Queen". A Minnesota native, she lived the last half of her life in San Diego, CA where she loved the beaches and sunny weather. A Celebration of Life event will be held on 9/14 from 11AM-3PM at the Yacht Club on White Bear Lake. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the on their website to further their research on this important illness. Please contact Mueller Memorial for Tribute Donation information.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.