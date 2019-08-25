Home

Janet "Jan" HUBBELL


1949 - 2019
Age 69, of St. Paul Retired HealthPartners Pediatrician Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Harvey of Gering, Nebraska. Survived by husband of 48 years, Jaymes; son, Nathan and daughter-in-law, Autumn; son, Adam and daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandsons, Wilder & Micah; sister, Laurie Harvey, sister, Sara and brother-in-law Scott Christensen; and several nieces & nephews. Distinguished graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and University of Minnesota Medical School. Provided loving medical care to hundreds of children & youth as pediatrician at HealthPartners Spring Lake Park and Como clinics for over three decades. A gifted pianist and singer who inspired others to "sing to make a difference." Passionately pursued social justice causes to make the world a better place. Memorial service 4 PM Tuesday, September 3 at NEW LIFE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 965 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation at New Life 2 hours prior and dinner following. Memorials to New Life Presbyterian Church or Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA). MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019
