Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Janet I. BRYANT


1937 - 2020
Janet I. BRYANT Obituary
Age 82, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gale. Janet is survived by her children, Craig (Jenny), Jeff (Patty), Mike and Leigh DuBois; grandchildren, Ben, Allison, Bo, Veronica, Bart, Sam and Alyx; 1 great-grandchild, Hunter and other extended family. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Vista Prairie at River Heights for their loving care of Jan. Gathering of family and friends, 4-7 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2020
