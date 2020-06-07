Age 74, of Mukwonago, WI (formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN), went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after losing a longtime battle with breast cancer. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Watertown with Rev. Shane Walker presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at church. The celebration of Jan will continue in the Twin Cities at a later date. Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family. www.olsen-gibson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.