Age 77, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Jan will be missed by her husband of 60 years, Gerald; children, Lynn (Tom) Weihrauch, Kevin (Linda Schrul) and Susan (Marty) Hayes; grandchildren, Mark, Carrie, Jenell (David) and Marty; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Shane, Celina and Cruz; sister, Carol DeLaMartre; and other family and friends. Private service will be held. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019